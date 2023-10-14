Hyderabad (Telangana) : A 23-year-old woman job aspirant allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday night at Ashok Nagar, which is a hub of coaching centres in the State Capital here. The deceased woman was one Marri Pravallika hailing from Ponakal village in Bikkajipalli mandal of Warangal district, Telangana, police sources said.

Pravallika checked into a shared room in the girls' hostel just a fortnight ago and she resorted to the extreme step by hanging herself from the ceiling fan when she was alone. Her suicide triggered a massive a protest by the aspirants of government jobs who were taking coaching at various centres in the locality. It slipped out of control with the police resorting to lathicharge to disperse the crowds on Saturday.

The police ruled out job aspirations as the reason for the young woman's suicide and said that she took the extreme step due to personal reasons. However, the other job aspirants, who came on to the roads to protest against the government for not issuing job notifications, asserted that she ended her life since she was not getting a job.

The protesters expressed concern that the Telangana State Public Service Commission has postponed the group-2 service exam recently, which has let down many aspirants. The protesters raised slogans and tried to obstruct the authorities to shift the woman's body to hospital. Telangana Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy condoled the suicide of the girl aspirant and flayed the KCR-led BRS government for 'not conducting' recruitment exams properly.