Hyderabad: The danger of unsupervised antibiotic usage, leading to tragic consequences in Hyderabad is gaining limelight nowadays. Recently, a young woman taking her own life due to self-administered antibiotics has sparked concerns regarding the unchecked availability and misuse of these medications.

In response to this alarming trend, the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has taken a proactive step by unveiling a specialised policy aimed at curtailing indiscriminate antibiotic use. Crafted under the guidance of the Department of Clinical Pharmacology at NIMS, this policy targets the rampant misuse of antibiotics prevalent among the people.

Dr. Birappa, the Director of NIMS, disclosed that this policy has been disseminated across government hospitals. The directive emphasises the critical need for judicious antibiotic utilization, stressing the pivotal role doctors play in prescribing these medications. Doctors evaluate various factors, including dosage (mg) and duration of usage, before prescribing antibiotics, a crucial step often overlooked by individuals resorting to self-medication.

The lax oversight, unregulated sales by drug vendors, and the ease of obtaining antibiotics without a doctor's recommendation have contributed to this concerning trend. Consequently, the healthcare sector faces a pressing need for tighter regulations, robust surveillance, and increased awareness to combat the misuse of antibiotics.

Dr. Birappa, Director of NIMS said, "Indiscriminate use, stopping in the middle, and repeated use lead to drug resistance in the body. Medicines are not working when any disease is affected later. Stubborn bacteria grow in the body and cause various diseases and sometimes life is threatened. A unique approach devised by Nimes Hospital solves these problems- "Does the patient need antibiotics or not? How to detect antibiotic resistance in patients, what kind of treatment should be given to them if detected, what kind of medicine should be used for which disease, and how much should be used".