Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman died by suicide over being upset after her daughter continued her MBBS studies in Hyderabad on Thursday. The incident took place in the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station area of the Medchal district. The deceased has been identified as Lavanya (37).

According to the police, Lavanya's daughter Sreeja got her MBBS admission in Hyderabad and her family moved to Sadbhavan township in Pocharam from Sultanabad in Peddapalli district for her studies. The police said that the deceased used to say that her daughter's health was not well and she didn't want her to continue stressful study. Lavanya used to have quarrels with her husband, Ellanki Bhaskar (38), and daughter on this issue.

Bhaskar was staying in Hanumakonda for a few months for his work. He returned to his family this month and on Monday, the family went to the Vemulawada temple and returned home on Tuesday. After returning home, they fought for their daughter's education. Later, Lavanya left the house without telling anyone, and deeply upset over the issue, she died by suicide. Based on Bhaskar's complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).