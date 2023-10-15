Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has not implemented the promises made earlier, is once again trying to deceive people with his manifesto for the November 30 Assembly polls.

The past promises not implemented by CM KCR include making a Dalit leader as Chief Minister, distributing three acres of land to Dalits, unemployment dole, reopening state-run Nizam Sugars factors, farm loan waiver and free fertilizers to farmers, he told reporters here. KCR had made "hundreds of promises" earlier to Telangana people but "backstabbed" them, he alleged.

"Today's manifesto or the manifesto announced earlier, they are promises without sincerity," Reddy said. KCR today spoke about increasing wealth in the state and distributing it to people, but it is the debt burden, corruption and his arrogance that have increased in Telangana, he claimed. Referring to KCR's comments that "best" policies have been implemented in the state in various sectors, Reddy took a jibe saying that the former is actually implementing the "best policy" to promote his family.