Hyderabad: Union Minister and newly-appointed Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said he would work to bring the party to power in the state. Reddy, who spoke to reporters in Delhi, said he has always worked for the party as a soldier since 1980 and that he did not ask for any post.

He pointed out that nothing is more important to him than the party. "We will move ahead with the sole aim of BJP coming to power in the coming Assembly elections by coordinating with the national and state leadership and all," he said.

Observing that a collective action plan would be prepared, Reddy said he would meet senior party leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The BJP leader said he would work to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warangal in Telangana on July 8 for taking part in development programmes and a public meeting a success. Reddy replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Karimnagar MP, as the party's Telangana unit president in the poll-bound state.

On Tuesday, the BJP appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as the party's state president of Telangana, replacing Bandi Sanjay; D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh; former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi becomes the state president of Jharkhand while Sunil Jakhar, former Congress leader, has been appointed as the party's state president of Punjab.

The outgoing Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's philosophical tweet on Tuesday saying "Some chapters in our lives have to close without closure" indicated that all was not well in the party which is aiming to clinch power in the poll-bound state.

"Officially signing off as @BJP4Telangana State President Thank you to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji and @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji, Shri @blsanthosh ji, Shri @shivprakashbjp ji, Shri @tarunchughbjp ji, Shri @sunilbansalbjp ji, Shri @MenonArvindBJP ji for giving a common karyakarta like me, a big opportunity to serve as president of @BJP4Telangana."

"I hope I have lived upto yours expectations. Heartfelt gratitude to @BJP4India Central party, @BJP4Telangana leaders & Karyakartas for the support, love and encouragement given during my tenure as State President. Special thanks to leaders and members of all Morchas, Sangrama Sena, employees of the State party office, Social Media warriors, electronic and print media. Grateful to people of Telangana who have welcomed me with open arms in every step during #PrajaSangramaYatra. Always indebted to Karimnagar voters & Karyakarthas who made me what I am today," he said in the Twitter post.

"Some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. Keep me in your blessings, in case I have unintentionally hurt anyone during my tenure. I am happy that I am not a sad story but all of you have given me the most memorable moments - be it staying with me during arrests, standing by when attacked or laughing in moments of joy. Hats off to BJP Karyakartas who in my fight against KCR regime faced arrests, attacks but stood your ground. Rain or shine you were with me, for I am one among you and will always be so. Under the able leadership of Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, I look forward to working for the party with renewed vigour. Jai Shree Ram! Bharath Matha ki Jai !!" he added. (With Agency Inputs)