Hyderabad: When Salahuddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen patriarch and father of Asaduddin and Akbaruddin, won the 1999 general election from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, he laid the foundation for his family-based politics in Hyderabad, the erstwhile capital of Andhra Pradesh.

In the same election, his two sons, Akbaruddin and Asaduddin won from Charminar and Chandrayanagutta constituencies under Hyderabad. In less than a decade's time, Owaisis continued to bask in media limelight wherever they went although All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) stature remained a regional party. After the formation of Telangana, the status of the party did not change much though Owaisis grew in stature and became probably larger than their parties.

Asaduddin, more vocal among two brothers, enjoyed the limelight for his brand of politics like probably no other politician enjoys in Telangana. In newspapers and TV channels, lambasting the secular parties for their failings and declaring his ambition of forging a social alliance between Muslims and Dalits became his favourite pitch.

Despite criticism over Owaisi's ploy to split the Muslim support of some parties to the advantage of the BJP, the AIMIM chief continued to expand his party across states outside Telangana.

An astute politician, Owaisi knows the Muslims tend to vote strategically, rallying behind a party perceived to be best placed to vanquish the BJP in a constituency. But their voting calculation also takes into account whether the party of their choice can be in the race to form a government. Owaisi is known for his emphasis on social alliance between the Muslims, Dalits and sections of OBCs.

The genesis

Established in 1927, AIMIM, then known as MIM, for safeguarding interests of religious Muslims living in the principality of the Nizam of Hyderabad, expanded overnight under Bahadur Yar Jung, a charismatic leader whose speeches appealed to the masses.

After Jung's premature death in 1944 – some claim he was poisoned – the baton of leadership passed on to Qasim Razvi, who headed the Razakars, who opposed Hyderabad’s merger with India.

The rise of the BJP has also brought into prominence the AIMIM, which represents the Muslim right.

Dissecting AIMIM’s strategy

AIMIM faced a split in 1993 when some influential leaders parted ways with then-party chief Salahuddin Owaisi accusing him of having a 'secret understanding' with then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. The leaders formed the Majlis Bachao Tehreek holding Rao responsible for his 'ianaction' for the demolition of the Babri masjid as the karsevaks who pulled it down.

Despite his closeness to Congress, AIMIM faced a tough challenge after the emergence of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), first under N.T. Rama Rao and later his son-in-law, Chandrababu Naidu. In the 1994 Andhra Pradesh assembly election, the TDP won 226 seats out of the 294 on offer and the Congress only 26.

The AIMIM languished with just one seat, down from four in the previous election. Incidentally, the newly-formed Majlis Bachao Tahreek did better than AIMIM, winning two seats.

The party strongly opposed the creation of Telangana, but suddenly did a U-turn. It has come to the support of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – which was formed with the sole purpose of achieving statehood for the region.

AIMIM expansion plan in other states except Telangana

Although AIMIM focused on expanding its base to other states, strangely it chose not to proliferate within the state where it is based.

For several decades, the party restricted itself to eight seats in the Old City area of Hyderabad. This move came despite the fact that there are many assembly constituencies such as Nizamabad, Medak, Adilabad, Mehboobnagar and Karimnagar where Muslims are in good numbers.

Their population comprises 15.35%, 11.29%, 10.07%, 8.24% and 6.48% respectively in these five districts. In the 2018 assembly polls , the AIMIM supported the TRS in all 111 remaining seats.

At the same time, the Telangana party continued to field candidates in assembly elections in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The party announced its plan to contest in 30 seats in Gujarat, almost all considered as strongholds of the Congress party.