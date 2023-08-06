Hyderabad: Handloom weaver Nalla Vijay from the Rajanna Sirisilla district has shown his talent by weaving a silk saree with 20 grams of gold and 20 grams of silver. This saree woven by him is 48 inches wide, five-and-a-half metres long and weighs around 500 grams. It costs around Rs 1.80 lakhs. Gold and silver have been used to weave the saree and he said, "It took him a month to complete the saree." A businessman from Hyderabad said that he ordered the saree for his daughter's wedding.

India has unique culture and traditions and the country boasts of unity in diversity. Each state in the country looks like a mini-India such is the diversity. Each state has its own culture, festivals, food and clothes everything differs from one state to another state. Especially, attire each state has its traditional attire and by seeing the clothes worn by an individual we can identify the state from where they hail such as the uniqueness. No other country in the world has such diversity.

Especially sarees, in each state women wear sarees in a different way. Sarees never go out of fashion such is the beauty of the sarees. During the wedding brides always wear sarees and become the cynosure of all eyes. Women like to experiment and urge weavers and designers to weave and design unique sarees for them as if they wear them they will look different from others. A man from Hyderabad wanted to make his daughter special on her wedding day. Hence, he ordered the costly saree, which was woven by a weaver from the Rajanna Sircilla district.