Hyderabad: After Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issued an "Orange message alert" for several districts, the State government has declared holidays to all schools on Thursday and Friday. The Weather Office has predicted heavy to very heavy rain for next two days in several districts, including Mancherial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet.

Minister for Education Sabitha Reddy took to Twitter to announce the holiday. "Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday," she said.

"Madame whats the point in declaring now.. most schools start at 7 AM- i mean their transport. Anyways, welcome the govt move as it is really uncomfortable (sic)," a Twitter user wrote to Minister on the timing of announcement being awful. Exactly many students already went to school because many school students stay far from there homes so they have to go very early (sic), wrote another Twitter user in reply to the above comment. The minister's tweet came out at 8.18 am.

"Dear Parent, This is to inform you all that as Government declared holiday today Parent pick up students can come and pick your ward at your convenience. Note : Transport children will start by 12:45pm from school. Thank you," an SMS received by a parent whose child is studying in a private school read.

Widespread rains disrupted normal life at several places across the state. Telangana has been receiving rains from the Southwest Monsoon which remains active over the state. Heavy rains were reported at most places in Mulugu. A few places in Hanumakonda and Karimnagar districts, too have received heavy downpours.

In Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been bracing up for any eventualities. Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal has directed officials to stay alert and also to take steps on a war footing to prevent any rain related accidents amid incessant light to moderate rains reported across the City.

The Mayor instructed the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) personnel to ensure that the rainwater accumulating on the roads be drained promptly to reduce the inconvenience caused to the road users and to ensure safety. She has also given detailed directives on dealing with dilapidated buildings and others. The Mayor has warned that any deviation or inaction or negligence would be viewed seriously, the GHMC said in a statement.