Vijay’s late father, Nalla Parandamulu, who was a famous weaver, had famously designed a saree that could be folded and tucked into a matchbox.

Sirisilla: Handloom artist Nalla Vijay from Sirisilla has designed a chameleon saree that gives an impression of changing colours. State Minister K. T. Rama Rao, who is popularly known as KTR, unveiled this saree in Hyderabad on Monday. Made of 30 grams of gold and 500 grams of silver, this saree has golden, silver, and light pink hues. Vijay said that it took a month for him to design the saree, which is six and a half meters long, 48 inches wide, and weighs 600 grams.

Charmed by Vijay’s craftsmanship, an eminent business man from Hyderabad bought the exquisite saree for his daughter’s wedding. At a press meet on Saturday, Vijay revealed the specifications of the saree which costs Rs 1.80 lakh. According to Vijay, he handwove this saree over a period of thirty days, during which he toiled to bring perfection.

Vijay’s late father, Nalla Parandamulu, who was a famous weaver, had famously designed a saree that could be folded and tucked into a matchbox. Carrying his father’s legacy, Vijay even holds a record for weaving a saree that could pass through the eye of a needle.