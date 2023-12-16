VIZAG COLLEGE DROP OUTS BOOTSTRAP CLOUD KITCHEN IN 2019 TO SERVE QUALITY FOOD TURNOVER REACHES RS 9 CR

Hyderabad: Five young minds from Vizag bootstrapped a cloud kitchen during their college days in 2019 to serve healthy and nutritious food across the state and now it has a turnover of a whopping Rs 9 crore. 'Swap' was launched by B Tech dropouts Praveen, Anurag, Vikas, Rakesh and Gyaneshwar as they felt there was a dearth of quality and nutritious food in the state. They were regular gym goers and could not find good food after working out barring expensive items on Swiggy and Zomato.

With no business experience, the quintet invested a mere Rs 60,000 to launch their venture. The idea was that most gymgoers, like them, would face similar issues and would want to opt for homemade food at an affordable price. They wanted to target that market and were easily able to achieve it because of their tasty items.

The food was loved across all age groups, from children to adults and that is why the business flourished in a short span. They catered to the needs of all, keeping in mind their demands and preferences. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Anurag, Co-Founder of SWAP, said, "We started this company with just Rs 60,000 during the peak of Covid-19. Our items have gained a huge popularity in these four years. Today, we have 10 outlets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined.

Much like every other middle-class Indian, they are salaried employees, who invest their profits in the business to expand their outlets in multiple areas. They have branches in Hyderabad, Vizag and Vijayawada. As per reports, another cloud kitchen will be launched in Bengaluru soon. At present, their items are being sold on their website alongside Swiggy and Zomato.