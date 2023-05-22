VIVEKA MURDER CASE SC REFUSES TO HEAR KADAPA MP AVINASH REDDYS ANTICIPATORY BAIL PETITION

Hyderabad: In a setback to Kadapa YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy suffered, Supreme Court has refused to hear his anticipatory bail petition in the former minister Viveka Reddy murder case. The Supreme Vacation Bench of Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol refused to hear the anticipatory bail saying that the plea was on the mention list of the apex court bench.

On this occasion, Justice Anirudh Bose's bench directed the lawyers for the petitioner to step forward with the Mentioning Officer for the bail application to be listed for next hearing. It is learnt that Avinash Reddy approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail, which was mentioned before the vacation bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Narasimha.

Meanwhile, the two-judge bench, which said that the petition did not come up for hearing, suggested that another vacation bench should go ahead. With this, the bench of Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol refused to hear it, clarifying that it will be heard only if it is on the mentioned list. It is expected that the plea will be heard by the vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The bail plea by MP Avinash Reddy comes on a day after he failed to appear before the CBI, which had summoned him for questioning in the case. However, Avinash Reddy dashed off a letter to CBI saying he was not available for questioning today while citing his mother's illness. Avinash Reddy's mother Srilakshmi is undergoing treatment at Kurnool Vishwabharati Hospital since the 19th of this month due to chest pain. ]

Doctors also performed various tests and angiograms. Avinash Reddy is attending his mother at the hospital. High drama ensued at the hospital on Sunday night after a team of CBI raided the hospital. Amid speculations over Reddy's arrest in the murder case, the Kadapa MP's followers created a ruckus in the area chasing and attacking media persons, who rushed to the hospital to perform their duties.

Tensions remains high in Kurnool since the CBI raids. The six CBI officers who arrived here in two vehicles are still stationed in Kurnool.