VILLAGERS TIE COUPLE TO TREE BEAT THEM FOR PRACTISING BLACK MAGIC IN TELANGANA

Sangareddy (Telangana): A couple was beaten up and tied to a tree by a group of villagers for allegedly practising 'black magic' in Telangana's Sangareddy district. Police rescued the couple and filed a case in this connection.

The shocking incident took place in Kolkur village of Sadashivapet mandal of Sangareddy district on June 17. Mutangi Yadaya and his wife Shyamala were tied to a tree and then brutally beaten up by some people of the village. Another person who was also caught by the villagers along with the couple, later escaped from the spot.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and rescued the couple. They were then sent to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, police said. The condition of the couple is learnt to be stable, police added.

According to police, few days back, a man went to see a hermit for treating his illness. The hermit reportedly informed him that his neighbours were doing 'black magic' on him due to which he had fallen ill. After returning to the village the man narrated whatever the hermit had told him to the villagers.

Hearing that Mutangi Yadaya and Shyamala practised 'black magic', the villagers became agitated and decided to teach them a lesson. They went to the couple's house and dragged them outside. They then tied the couple to a tree and started beating them up.

Finally, police reached the spot and rescued them. A case has been filed against the accused villagers and the matter is being probed, police said.