VEDAS AND UPANISHADS MADE A SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION IN SPREADING PEACE NURTURING INNER CONSCIOUSNESS

Hyderabad: The Veda Rishis have always played a proactive role in spreading peace throughout society. The peaceful mantras and 'slokas' have been deeply embedded in people's hearts, placing peace at the forefront.

Although kings waged wars for the welfare and expansion of their kingdoms, due importance has been accorded to Gurukuls and Ashrams, that embraced the wisdom of sages. It is this commitment that has made their kingdoms flourish, teeming with peace-loving and happy citizens.

In those times, the Vedas and Upanishads were not readily accessible to all and it was only through the shanti mantras, sookthas and associated rituals, that the message of peace was spread to every doorstep. "Sooktham" means "speaking well" and saying in a way that touches our hearts. "Medha sooktham" from the Atharva Veda is an invaluable resource for nurturing the “inner consciousness” in individuals. Those who succeed in awakening their inner consciousness shall emerge as visionaries in any field be it education, science, religion or the spiritual realm.

Sankara Bhagwatpadulu emphasised the importance of attention in all pursuits aimed at achieving the loftiest goals and echoing the sentiments conveyed by the "Shraddha Sooktha" of the Rigveda. The "Sankalpa Sooktha" of the Shukla Yajurveda explains the power of will beautifully.

Adults often cite three reasons for not attaining their intended objectives. Firstly, embarking on activities without mindfulness, secondly pursuing goals with indifference rather than with unwavering concentration and thirdly lack of determination. Of these, determination is the most important factor. If there is a strong will to aspire for Moksha (salvation), God's grace will help to support throughout.

For those aspiring for a higher life and for attaining happiness in the worldly life, the "Surya Sooktha'' of the Rigveda offers invaluable guidance. When man honours and respects nature, nature will respect man. Sustaining existence through mutual cooperation is the very intent of creation, a concept elucidated in the "Agni Sooktha" of the Rigveda.

Integrity and good companionship were held in high regard in the past. Sin was not tolerated in any way and accepting anything from the wrongdoer was deemed sinful. The process to atone for the sin was laid down in the "Aghamarshana Sooktha" of the Rigveda. The "Shanti Sooktha" in Atharva

Veda beautifully explains the essence of peace and these are just a handful of the countless gems found within our Sookthas.

According to our saints, nothing is beyond the scope of our Vedas. To truly live is to harmonise perfectly with nature, relish the joys of communal life and to extend love to all living beings. Sookthavali provides the righteous path to such a noble way of life.