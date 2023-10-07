Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi's wedding celebrations were held at Mega Star Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad on Friday evening. All the members of the Konidela family participated in the celebrations. "Congratulations to the new couple. Chiranjeevi recently shared some photos related to this. "Varuntej and Lavanya's pre-wedding celebrations were held on yesterday evening," he said. Added the hashtag #MomentsToCherish." Now these photos went viral.

Varun-Lavanya worked together for the first time in the film 'Mr', which was released in 2017. Both of them became friends during the shooting of the movie. In the following year, 'Antariksham' in which they acted was released. Their friendship blossomed into love. "We have been friends for almost five years. She is my best friend. She knows what I like. Our interests matched and we got into a relationship and I proposed first. Both the families accepted our decision. Like engagement, marriage also will be performed in a simple manner," said Varuntej in a recent interview.