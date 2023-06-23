UTTAR PRADESH MAN ARRESTED FOR HARASSING HYDERABAD WOMAN ONLINE

Hyderabad (Telangana): A man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for misbehaving with a Hyderabad woman online by showing her obscene posts and messages, the Rachakonda police said on Friday.

Rachakonda Crime Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anuradha and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venkateswarlu Narendra Goud said that the 23-year-old accused Mohit Pratap Singh Kushwaha was apprehended on Monday last. "He hacked the victim's cell phone after meeting her on Facebook, collected her photos and then harassed her with obscene posts and messages," the police officials said.

According to the police, the accused completed B.Pharmacy. In 2018, the victim, who resided in Nagaram of Medchal district in Telangana, was introduced to a fake Facebook account in the name of Aryan Khush. "The victim previously studied in a school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and the accused lied that he too studied there and started a friendship with her," police added.

Police officials further said the accused learned how to hack cell phones by watching YouTube. "He then collected personal photos and phone numbers from the victim's phone and then started to have a video call with her. Frustrated with his behaviour, the victim distanced herself from the accused for some years," they said.

According to police, the accused threatened the victim that he would commit suicide if she does not speak with him. The accused created videos of him falling down the stairs and cutting his hand with a blade and send them to the victim, they added.

DCP Anuradha said that the woman, who now resided in Hyderabad, blocked him on social media accounts, but despite that he kept sending her obscene pictures. The accused also opened a fake Facebook account in the victim's name.

In the first week of May, the victim lodged a complaint with the Rachakonda Cybercrime Police. Upon investigation, police traced the location of the accused in Uttar Pradesh. A team led by Senior Inspector Parameshwar went to Uttar Pradesh and apprehended the accused. He was brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant, police said.

