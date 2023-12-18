Hyderabad: Telangana has been witnessing an unusual drop in temperature for the past few days. There is a wintry nip in the air with Thursday night and the early hours of Friday witnessing a phenomenal drop in temperature which seems not usual by the usual norm in the southern state.

Director of Meteorological Department, Nagaratna said, ''Cold weather will continue in the state till December 20. Fog will form in the morning. Forest areas like Adilabad and Medak are likely to record minimum temperatures. At present the temperatures are decreasing even during the day. At night, the minimum is slightly higher than normal."

The Telangana State Development Planning Society officials said the minimum temperatures in Hyderabad plunged, marking a departure from the seasonal average. The climate took a chilly turn with temperatures plummeting below the 15 degrees Celsius mark. The average minimum temperature was recorded at a chilly 13.6 degrees Celsius. It was notably lower than the expected normal mark of 15.2 degrees Celsius for this time of year.

The temperature dropped in the districts of Adilabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar where people shivered. On Saturday night, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 11.1 degrees Celsius in Sirpur of Kumuram Bhim Asifabad district

Temperatures recorded in the Adilabad district were 12.3 degrees Celsius while Nirmal district's Pembi registered a temperature of 13.1 degrees Celsius. Other areas where the temperature plummeted were Siddipet district's Kondapaka (13.5 degrees Celsius), Jagityala district's Mallapur (13.6 degrees Celsius) and Manchiryala district's Jinnaram (13.9 degrees Celsius).

Rajendranagar reported 11.5 degrees Celsius and Moula Ali recorded 11.9 degrees Celsius. Gachibowli recorded at 12.7 degrees Celsius, Quthbullapur at 13.1 degrees Celsius, West Marredpally and Bandlaguda at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Hayathnagar recorded 14 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest minimum temperatures recorded within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits for this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the continuation of foggy or misty mornings, followed by partly cloudy skies later in the day for the next three days in Hyderabad.