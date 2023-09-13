UNION MINISTER KISHAN REDDY ATTACKS BRS GOVT FOR LETTING DOWN UNEMPLOYED YOUTH

Hyderabad: Slamming the BRS government in Telangana for allegedly letting down unemployed youth since it came to power in 2014, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the youth would teach the ruling party a lesson. He asserted the BJP, after coming to power in the state, would provide jobs to youth akin to the Modi government taking up recruitment drive on a large scale.

Addressing a 24-hour protest fast organised here by BJP in solidarity with the unemployed youth, Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, said lakhs of youth had fought for Telangana statehood with the hope of getting jobs. He said about 1,200 "Telangana children" had sacrificed their lives for the sake of Telangana statehood.

However, the BRS government completely neglected the unemployed youth, he alleged. "They thought they will get jobs. But, unfortunately, unemployed youth did not get jobs even after nine years," he said. The BRS government did not conduct Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment tests for long and "tried to deceive the unemployed youth as per a plan", he said.

And, finally, when the state government conducted recruitment tests, the test papers leaked due to the "corruption of those in the government" and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's "inability", he alleged. This has left lakhs of unemployed youth high and dry, Reddy said. Chief Minister KCR had promised unemployment dole of Rs 3,016 per month but "backstabbed" the unemployed youth, he alleged.

The CM had promised regularisation of Home Guards but a Home Guard has recently committed suicide in Hyderabad as he did not get salary for two months, Reddy said. "It was not a suicide. It was a murder by the BRS government. Because, you cheated after making a promise. You did not regularise them. You said you will regularize (the services of) Home Guards but did not do," he alleged.

Many members of CM KCR's family got jobs but the unemployed youth did not get jobs, the BJP leader charged. The Congress had also done injustice to unemployment youth, he said. The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is filling up 10 lakh job vacancies in the Centre, he said. About 70,000-80,000 appointment letters are being handed over every month, he said.

Under MUDRA loans, crores of unemployed youth in the country are not only being given jobs but empowered to provide jobs to others, he said. Telangana youth would "bury" the BRS at Tank Bund in the city where they had once agitated for Telangana statehood, Reddy said. He further alleged that the CM KCR is trying to resurrect the Congress in the state.

The youth would not forgive the BRS and Congress due to the injustice done by the two parties and teach them a lesson in the coming Assembly polls, he said. The BJP, after it comes to power, would provide jobs to the unemployed youth similar to how the Centre is filling up vacancies, the Union Minister said. (PTI)