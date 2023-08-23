Undavalli (Telangana): Undavalli, a modest town in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has gained a new distinction with one of its own, Kummari Krishna, making remarkable contributions to India's space exploration efforts. The son of Lakshmi Devi and Maddileti, a hardworking labourer couple, Krishna – a polio victim in his initial days was responsible for working on two crucial payloads: LHVC and ILSA of Chandrayaan 3. He was specifically responsible for writing data processing and analysis software for these payloads.

Speaking on his contribution to Chandrayaan 3, Krishna said, “LHVC is the Horizontal Velocity Control, while ILSA is focused on detecting and recording vibrations on the Moon's surface. The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bangalore would receive data from these payloads through his software.” “We all have worked relentlessly for six months and I hope that Chandrayaan 3 will surely succeed and make history,” he added.

Krishna’s journey from overcoming physical adversity to becoming a pivotal member of the Chandrayaan 3 mission is an inspiring story of dedication and achievement. At the age of five, he contracted polio, which left his nerves unresponsive. Thanks to the dedication of Ayurvedic doctor Rameshwar Reddy in Aija, Krishna's condition improved. For over 23 years, Krishna relied on Ayurvedic treatments, including the application of raw paddy porridge to enhance blood circulation in nerves and muscles. He expressed deep gratitude for the rebirth-like transformation that Ayurvedic treatments facilitated, likening his journey to his parents giving birth to him anew.

Not only physical challenges but Krishna had to brave poverty and social obligations to achieve this feat. Despite his family's limited financial means, he pursued his education with vigour. He completed his schooling from 1st to 10th grade at ZP High School in Undavalli. Following his high school graduation in 2008, he enrolled in a three-year Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering (DCME) program in Tirupati.

Krishna's journey took a significant turn when he secured admission to pursue Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in Hyderabad from 2011 to 2014, following his success in the E-SET exam. He continued to excel academically and professionally, starting his career as a software engineer at TeraData Research and Development India Pvt Ltd. During this period, he exhibited his exceptional skills by securing the 4th rank at the All India level in the ISRO Centralized Recruitment Board Examination (ICRB).

In January 2018, Krishna's dedication and talent led him to a prestigious position at UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) / ISRO, a Unit Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) in Bangalore. His remarkable journey from a labourer's son to a Group 'A' Gazetted Officer was a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Krishna's talents extended beyond the realm of engineering and space exploration. He showcased his skills by winning consecutive Carroms competitions with fellow scientists at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics System (LEOS) in Bangalore. Moreover, his active participation in the National Conference on Aerospace Quality and Reliability (NCACR-2022) held in Thiruvananthapuram highlighted his commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

