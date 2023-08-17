UNACADEMY FIRES TEACHER FOR ASKING STUDENTS TO VOTE FOR LITERATE LEADERS OUTBURST ON X SITE KEJRIWAL TOO REACTS

Hyderabad: Educational firm Unacademy has reportedly sacked a teacher associated with it, who appealed to students to vote for educated leaders. A video had gone viral on social media where the teacher, Karan Sangwan, asked the students to vote for a literate person in the upcoming polls.

A user of X site identified as Kapil posted, "@unacademy forced a faculty to step down because he asked the students to vote for an educated leader. How weird things can get in India under Narendra Modi. #UninstallUnacademy (sic)."

Uses of X site, formerly known as Twitter, also reacted sharply to the development. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), wondered whether it was a crime to appeal to educated people to vote. He stressed that people's representatives cannot be illiterate.

"Is it a crime to appeal to educated people to vote? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But, people's representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of the 21st century," Kejriwal wrote on X site.

Another X site user Roshan Rai wrote, "For all those wondering why #UninstallUnacademy is trending, let me break it into simple words for you. A law educator at Unacademy, a few days ago called upon his students to vote only for educated leaders, he did not even name anyone. Unacademy today fired that teacher because they assumed that he was speaking against Modi. Karan Sangwan is a very popular teacher, we must not let a young talented teacher get bullied by the dictatorship. Keep tweeting with the hashtag #UninstallUnacademy and show them the power of people. (sic)".

Another X site user Siddarth wrote, "Unacademy just fired this guy because of this video. In this, he asked people to vote for educated leaders in 2024. He didn't even take anyone's name. As a company, Unacademy should have stood by him. Shame on @unacademy (sic)."

However, Unacademy has not reacted to the development so far.