Asifabad (Telangana) : A clash between cousins over joint property claimed two lives while three others were seriously injured and are battling for their lives in the hospital. In Jakkulapalli of Rebbena mandal of Kumuram Bhim district on Monday afternoon, two groups attacked each other with axes. In this incident, Mandal Narsaiah (30) and Girugula Bakkubai (60) died on the farm.

According to the police, Mandal Bhimaiah and Mandal Nagayya, who are brothers, each has 6 acres of land in Jakkulapally. Both of them died and Bhimaiah's share was inherited equally by his five descendants. They got legal documents also. Nagayya's share was not bequeathed to his three heirs. As a result, those 12 acres have not been under cultivation for nearly 30 years due to border disputes between the descendants of Bhimaiah and Nagayya.

Two months ago, a panchayat was held in the presence of the village elders but no solution was found. During the land survey, there was a fight and the officials went back. When both groups approached the police, they said that no one should sow seeds in the land until the problem is resolved. Recently Bakkayya, the successor of Bhimaiah, leveled this land and sowed it.

Although Nagayya's descendants Mallesh, Mengayya and Pentayya gave information on this, it was learned that the police did not intervene as it was a civil matter.

Bloodshed in the field

In this background, Mandal Mallesh, Mengayya and Pentayya along with 15 other relatives went to the place where Bakkyya sowed seed. Bakkayya, his son Durgayya, other family members Shankar, Santosh, and Bakkayya's sister Girugula Bakkubai are already working there. The Mallesh group got into an argument with Bakkaiya about why they sowed seed. They got angry and attacked with axes. The area became a battlefield with the screams of the wounded.

Narsaiah and Jakkubai were dead when the police arrived. Both of them will be aunt and nephew respectively. Narsaiah's father Bakkaiah was seriously injured. Durgayya, Shankar and Santhosh also got injured in their category. In the Mandal Mallesh group, Mengayya and Pentayya are in serious condition. All of them were shifted to Mancheryala Hospital. CI Allam Narender said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. SP Suresh Kumar and DSP Srinivas inspected the incident site. Narsaiah has a wife and four children.