Two buildings demolished in Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two multi-storied buildings in a leading IT park in Hyderabad were demolished on Saturday. Buildings 7 and 8 in Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur were demolished to construct new buildings in their place.

The latest technology was used to raze G+4 buildings early in the morning. Video clips of controlled demolitions were widely circulated on social media. The demolitions raised a huge storm of dust. It took all precautions to protect other multi-storied structures in the IT Park from any damage.

The IT Park is located at the heart of Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (Hitec) City, the IT hub. The park houses several IT giants and a five-star hotel. According to Mindspace, this is part of the entity’s larger strategy to undertake infrastructure and workspace upgrades.