TWO BRS MLAS MP UNDER INCOME TAX DEPT SCANNER

Hyderabad Income Tax department officials on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of business offices separately belonging to BRS MLAs P Sekhar Reddy and M Janardhan Reddy and MP K Prabhakar Reddy here and at various places in TelanganaAccording to sources the IT sleuths conducted searches to verify tax payments of the firms belonging to the MLAs and the MP Media reports suggested that IT searches were also conducted at some of the shopping malls belonging to Janardhan Reddy who represents Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency Prabhakar Reddy is Medak Lok Sabha member while Sekhar Reddy is Bhongir MLAEarlier in May this year Income Tax IT department officials had carried out searches at the offices of a prominent real estate company KM Kohinoor Group in Hyderabad The residence of the Group s promoter Mohammad Ahmad Quadri at Banjara Hills and other premises in the city related to the company were also covered in the searchesAccording to sources the corporate office and site offices of the company were covered in the searches Incometax sleuths seized various documents like account logbooks payment receipts flats and plots sold to clients hard disks and digital equipment from the company s offices and the residences of the firm s Managing DirectorThe Kohinoor developers was established in 1993 by entrepreneur Mohammed Ahmed Quadri by developing residential properties in the city The real estate company has expanded by making residential and commercial projects over the years Some of the upcoming projects of the real estate company are Kohinoor Western Park Kohinoor Meadows Kohinoor AQ City Kohinoor Manoroopa Kohinoor Avian City Phase II Kohinoor Aura Gardens and Kohinoor Amwaj Park The ongoing projects of the company are VNR s Aero City at Balapur Kohinoor Goldstone in Banlaguda and Kings Kohinoor Tower in Mehdipatnam