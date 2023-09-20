TSNAB CLAIMS TOLLYWOOD LINKS TO MADHAPUR DRUG BUST CASE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) have claimed Tollywood links to the recently busted drugs racket in Madhapur area of the state, officials said on Wednesday. An official said that the TSNAB filed a petition in the court on Tuesday seeking police custody of the eight arrested accused.

The TSNAB has sought a seven day remand of the accused for further investigation in the case. It is pertinent to mention here that the TSNAB on Sept 14, arrested the eight accused during a raid in Madhapur. The TSNAB also claimed to have recovered 50 grams of MDMA (a psychotropic drug), 24 ecstasy pills, and eight grams of cocaine from the possession of the accused.

The arrested people have been identified as Devarakonda Suresh Rao, son of former MP D Vittal Rao, film director Anugu Sushanth Reddy and Nigerian peddlers Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, Igbawre Micheal, and Thomas Anaga Kalu. Reliable sources in the TSNAB said that the accused bought the drugs from Nigerian nationals and invited celebrities from Tollywood and politicians to rave parties, luring girls with drugs, impersonating movie producers by showing celebrity contacts.

Reports said that the police have identified the phone numbers of several celebrities in the cell phone data of the accused Balaji, Rankishore, and Kalhar Reddy. According to reliable sources, film producers Ravi Uppalapathi and Venkataratna Reddy used to get drugs through ex-Navy employee Balaji from Nellore district and Rankishor from Visakhapatnam.

Balaji had contacts with Nigerians in Bangalore while Rankishore used to help bring cocaine, heroin, and LSD blots from there. Cocaine was bought from Nigerians staying in Bangalore and sold to film and political celebrities later, sources said. Pertinently, the TSNAB on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Tollywood actor P Navdeep's residence on suspicion of procuring drugs from peddlers.