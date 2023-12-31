TOP FIVE GO TO HEALTHCARE APPS FOR 2024

Hyderabad: Healthcare mobile apps have turned to trendsetters in this era dominated by wellness freaks. As we set to usher in 2024, let's dive into five important tools that will shape the future of health and fitness apps.

1. Headspace

Stress and anxiety became two of the major concerns in this post-pandemic scenario. Following this, meditation has proven to be the antidote to conquering stress.

Headspace is an app that guides individuals to meditate, coach mindfulness, and mentor in breathing exercises, among others.

Here are some of the top features of the Headspace app:

Daily Meditation, Sleep Meditation, Stress and Anxiety, and Meditation Music for Focus.

2. HealthTap

HealthTap aids in consulting with U.S.-based, board-certified doctors offering premium services at inexpensive rates.

The app has access to primary care video appointments. There is also a feature to browse answers to health-related questions.

3. Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is a sleep tracker app with a smart alarm among other features. It comes with a gentle wake-up call feature and also helps to track and improve your daily sleep patterns.

In addition, there is access to a premium library of stories and music to wind the app user down for a good night’s sleep

4. MyPlate

MyPlate calorie counter concentrates on the food pattern that covers the overall nutrition intake from calorie counting to water intake.

The features include access to a rich food database and ease of finding food with the help of a barcode scanner.

The user will be notified of a customised diet plan based on the profile. This app can be beneficial to track progress and weight with a detailed chart regarding the intake of protein, fat, carbs, fibre, sugar, sodium and so on.

5. Lifesum

The Lifesum app can be conducive to identifying the right diet plan. The app keeps an access calorie counter and food tracker to check the macro calculator to stay on top of daily macros, nutrition and calories.

Fitness apps like Moves, Nokia Health, Fitbit, Jawbone, Runkeeper, Google Fit and S Health can also be integrated for better adoption.