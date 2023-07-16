Hyderabad: A man and his wife's quarrel led to the firing. The woman’s beau and film actor Manoj threatened her estranged husband, who came to take away his daughter, who was living with her mother. However, no casualties have been reported when Manoj fired in the air. According to the Medchal DCP Sandeep Rao, the incident took place in Shamirpet Celebrity Club. Siddhartha Das (49) from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh was married to Smithadas (43) from Barampur in Odisha 20 years ago. They have a son (17) and a daughter (13).

Smitha approached the court in 2019 seeking a divorce due to conflict with her husband. She took orders from the court that she was having problems with her husband, hence, he should not visit the place where she was staying. She is taking care of her two children. Smithadas counsels people suffering from stress and mental problems.

Manoj (39) from the Srikakulam district, who acted in the films ‘Shambho Siva Shambho’ and ‘Vinayakudu, took counselling from her. So, both of them became close when Manoj visited her for counselling. They have been living together for the past three years. He resides in a Celebrity Villa in Shamirpet. On June 12, Smitha Das’s son (17) complained to the Medchal-Malkajigiri District Child Welfare Committee alleging that Manoj, who was living with his mother Smitha, was harassing and assaulting him and his sister regularly.

He said that he could not even stay with his maternal relatives. Child Welfare Committee officials shifted the boy to a care home. CWC officials issued notice to Smita to come to the hearing on July 18, along with her daughter. The boy informed about his complaint to his father over the phone, who is staying in Visakhapatnam. In order to know what was happening, Siddharth Das came to Smitha's house in Shamirpet in Hyderabad early on Saturday morning to take his daughter. Smita, who had already woken up, noticed him and told Manoj. So, Manoj came out with his air gun and chased Siddhartha saying that he would kill him.

Locals said that at that time he fired in the air with an air gun. The police reached there on receiving the information and seized the airgun, detained Manoj and Smita and registered a case against them. The airgun was sent to the forensic lab. The daughter was taken to the government house by the officials of the Medchal District Child Welfare Committee.