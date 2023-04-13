TO REVIVE CONG FORTUNES KHARGE TO ADDRESS RALLIES IN TELANGANA BENGALURU KOLAR

New Delhi Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for the party across south India over the next few days and will address rallies in Telanganas Mancherial on April 14 a party event in Bengaluru on April 15 and a rally in Kolar on April 16 The rally in Telanganas Mancherial on April 14 is being organised as part of the ongoing padayatras of state unit chief Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka as well as the Jai Bharat Satyagraha that the party has launched across the country against the targeting of Rahul Gandhi by the BJPAs April 14 is also the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar a Dalit icon and the architect of the Constitution the visit of Kharge is expected to give a strong message to the voters ahead of the Assembly polls later this year “The Mancherial rally is going to be a massive one The Congress presidents address will send a strong message to the voters It will encourage our leaders and workers who are slogging for the success of the foot marches AICC incharge Telangana Manikrao Thakare told ETV BharatAlso read Historic meeting of Mahagathbandhan leaders held in Delhi Rahul says oppn will unite for Lok Sabha elections“We are confident that the foot marches of our leaders will bring a change in the state Besides the Congress has also been running a save the Constitution campaign in Telangana and in other states to corner the BJP he said Since Kharge a Dalit leader took over as the President of the Congress on October 26 2022 party managers have been highlighting that his election shows that a person from a marginalised background can rise through the ranks in the grand old party and assume the top postSince taking over as party chief Kharge has also asked the state leaders to mobilise the Dalit voters across the country in a planned way The first public meeting that Kharge had attended after becoming party president was in Hyderabad where the veteran had shown his aggressive streak and attacked both the BJP and the ruling BRS“The BRS works only to help the BJP We will fight both in the state We wanted to link the Mancherial rally with the spirit of the state yatras said Thakare who is supervising the arrangements for the mega public meeting Kharge who belongs to Karnataka is expected to reach Bengaluru on April 15 where he is likely to review preparations for the May 10 polls along with senior state leadersOn April 16 Kharge will share the dais with Rahul Gandhi who will address a massive rally in Kolar After the rally Kharge is expected to inaugurate the new party office in Bengaluru “Kharge is our most respected leader His elevation has been a matter of pride not only for the people of Karnataka but from across the country He has served the state for four decades and is regarded by the voters His presence during the ongoing campaign will charge our workers We have been trying hard to implement his instructions related to the May 10 polls senior state leader Prakash Rathod said