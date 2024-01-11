TIME TO GO BACK TO TRS TO WOO BACK TELANGANA SENTIMENT

Hyderabad: There seems to be a concerted demand in the rank and file of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to go back to its earlier nomenclature Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

District leaders have been broaching the topic in the preparatory meetings for the Lok Sabha elections. While continuing to analyze the party's defeat in the assembly elections, most party leaders want the old name back and have put forth their demand.

As per reports, during one of the meetings at the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, senior BRS leader Kadiam Srihari made key comments in the presence of party executive president KT Rama Rao. "We have a strong identity in Telangana among people. Removing 'Telangana' and adding 'Bharat' is affecting the Telangana sentiment. People are feeling that India is not theirs," Srihari said.

And he added, "Even if at least 1-2 percent of the people had this opinion, it has had repercussions on the mind of the voters. There is also a notion that the rank and file of the party didn't get along well after BRS came into existence. There is a general frustration and anger everywhere," he added.

Srihari also opines that once the Telangana sentiment is snatched, the party will suffer. "It would be nice to go back to being TRS. This is the opinion of the majority of activists and supporters. If we want to have 'BRS' at national level, we should keep it as it is we should think about bringing 'TRS' to the fore in state politics. If there are any legal aspects in this, it would be better if former MP Vinod Kumar and others discuss the matter with relevant experts," he elaborated.