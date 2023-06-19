Hyderabad: A real estate businessman's son Harshavadhan, aged fourteen years, was kidnapped by a three-member gang in Malkajgiri Hyderabad on June 15 and all the accused have been arrested by the police. Kidnappers have demanded Rs 2 crore to release the boy. The accused, two of them identified as Shiva and Ravi, lured the boy by offering to buy a cricket ball for him.

Upon getting information, the police responded promptly swung into action, arrested the accused and rescued the boy. The plot behind the kidnapping of this Malkajgiri-based businessman's son sounded like a crime thriller.

"The accused roamed along with the boy in a car on 15th and 16th June in Warangal. The main accused Shiva went to Kadapa on 16th June and informed others to come along with Harshavardhan after receiving the money from the family. There he wanted to give drugs to the boy to make him forget their faces", a police official said.

As per sources, the main accused Shiva was nabbed in Kadapa by the police. Shiva who belongs to Kadapa's Rajampeta, shifted to Maulali, Malkajgiri, with his family a few days ago. And Shiva recently lost money in online trading and then kidnapped Harshavardhan along with his brother Ravi, Dileep, and Mahipal to get easy money. However, the police traced the accused before their plan got implemented and rescued the boy.