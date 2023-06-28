Hyderabad (Telangana) : A retired IRS officer, living alone after his wife's death, was allegedly robbed by his partner-realtor and an SI in Musheerabad under the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. The victim officer named Samuel Prasad has assets worth crores of rupees and his children moved abroad. His business partner planned to steal the assets with the help of the SI, thinking that even if all the money is stolen, there will be no one to expose it.

They drugged the officer and took the valuable documents and money from his house on May 31st. This robbery saw the light of the day when the officer's sister came to check his home as he had not received her calls for four days. She found her brother in an unconscious condition and shifted him to a private hospital. The officer came out of coma after four days.

When he returned home, he found money, gold, and real estate documents missing and lodged a complaint at Mushirabad police station on 14th June. Police arrested realtor Surender on 17th June and sent him to remand. The said SI was on personal leave for two days at that time, sources said.

The victim Samuel Prasad's wife died ten years ago. His two sons and a daughter settled in America. He has been living alone in an apartment in Gandhinagar. Samuel Prasad owns lands in Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts in AP. Since 2020, he has been doing real estate business with the accused Surender, who has ten years of experience in the pharmacy sector and hails from Andhra Pradesh.

Some time ago, Surender came in contact with an SI from Cyberabad Commissionerate. Three years ago, SI bought 3 acres on the outskirts of the city in the lands of a retired officer at Rs 30 lakh per acre. At that time he found that Samuel Prasad had huge assets. Somehow the SI advised Surender to convince the officer to bring the property documents and exchange them through a sub-registrar known to him. He offered a large commission in return.

Last month, the retired officer went to Visakhapatnam along with Surender and stayed in a hotel there. The next day, while returning to Hyderabad after seeing some place, the retired officer found that Rs 60,000 in cash with him was missing. He asked Surender about the money. On May 31st, Surender went to the retired officer's home. He sprinkled drugs on idli and fed it to officer Samuel. When the officer lost consciousness, he committed the robbery and left.