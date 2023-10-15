Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be participating in various election meetings of the party in Telangana this week, while party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take part in a women's convention along with her brother.

Rahul and Priyanka will offer prayers at the famous Ramappa temple at Mulugu on October 18, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy told reporters. After the temple visit, Rahul Gandhi will start a 'bus yatra'. Both Rahul and Priyanka will address a women's convention there, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre said.

While Priyanka is set to return to Delhi after the women's convention, Rahul Gandhi would continue to attend events in the state. He will be meeting with the workers of the state-run mining firm Singareni Collieries and attend public meetings at Peddapalli and Karimnagar on October 19, Thakre said.