Hyderabad: Two villages from Telangana ~ Pembarthy of Jangaon district and Chandlapur of Siddipet district ~ have been selected as 'best tourism villages'.

The recognition has been given by the nodal agency for rural tourism under the Ministry of Tourism. The awards will be handed over on World Tourism Day on September 27 in New Delhi. Earlier, Pochampally was recognised as best tourism village by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in 2021.

Pembarthy is famous for its brass and bronze handicrafts, which are exported to America, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and other countries. Around 25,000 tourists visit this village every year.

Similarly, Ranganayak Hills and Ranganayak Swamy Temple in Chandlapur in Siddipet district reflects the culture of Telangana. The 'Golla bhama' sarees woven in this region are recognised by the UNESCO.

Pembarthy village is known for the magnificent brass and bronze handicrafts, Dwajastambam covers, Holi utensils used in weddings and other pooja materials. It is in this village where souvenirs are made to honour celebrities.

The fame of Pembarthy village, located on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway, has spread across the country. Artisans of this village have received acclaim for their amazing skills.

The idols of Gods and Goddesses carved by these artisans are excellent. Starting from the world-famous shrines in the country and abroad to those at the village level, designs of the deities in many temples have been carved by Pembarthy artists.

Infact, the crown of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Texas is also carved by Pembarthy artists. The silver gates in Vemulawada Rajanna Temple, Goddess Basara Saraswati statue, cover of Srikalahasti Dwajastambam, Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy festival idols and many others were designed here.

Also, it is at Pembarthy village that copper platter, utensils used in marriages, lampshades and similar items have been designed. The beautifully designed brass bowls, glasses, Kakatiya art gallery, peacocks and swan designs and flowerpots of Pembarthy cannot compete with anywhere else.