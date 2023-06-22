TELANGANAS BONALU FESTIVAL BEGINS IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Ashad Bonalu, a unique festival of Hyderabad, is beginning from Thursday with temples in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad beautifully decorated for the festival. Ashada bonalu will start today in Golconda, Secunderabad Mahankali bonalu on 9th July, bonalu in old city on 16th and processions under the auspices of joint temples on 17th will be held all over the city.

Bonalu is a unique cultural extravaganza that holds profound significance among the people. It is a festival deeply intertwined with tradition and feminine power, where women play a central role. The word "Bonam" symbolizes a bond, a connection rooted in family ties and reverence. Women, with utmost devotion, prepare the sacred Bonam offering comprising rice, milk, and curd in earthen or copper pots dedicated to the divine mother, Amma.

Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Mahmood Ali will participate in the procession of tanks organized in the afternoon at the Langar House. The ministers will also present special silk clothes to the goddess on behalf of the government. Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the devotees who are expected to turn up at the event in lakhs.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government has allocated Rs 15 crore for the Bonalu festival this year. The celebrations will be organized in a grand manner with the coordination of all departments, he said. The Bonalu festivities extend beyond mere offerings. The entire celebration encompasses paying homage to village deities, adorning them with vibrant yellow saffron, saris, and sumptuous food.

Village goddesses like Ellamma, Maisamma, Pochamma, Mutyalamma, and Peddamma are beseeched for their blessings, as they are believed to embody strength and safeguard the well-being of families and communities. The tradition extends beyond Telangana, resonating in regions like Rayalaseema and Karnataka in Andhra Pradesh.

History: The origins of Bonalu trace back through the annals of history, where its rich history unravels in different regions. Legend has it that this festival took root on Telugu soil during the reign of the Pallava kings, six centuries ago. It is believed that in the 15th century, Sri Krishna Devara built the revered Edu Kolla Ellamma Navadatti Temple and initiated the offering of Bonalu.

Likewise, in 1676, in Husnabad of Karimnagar, Sarvai Papanna tied Ellammagudi, and the first bonalu was presented to the deity, as documented in the Kaifiyatulu Gaudanadulu. The city of Hyderabad also weaves its own historical tapestry with Bonalu. In 1869, when a devastating plague ravaged the twin cities, thousands of lives were lost.

Fearing divine wrath, the people sought solace and protection from the village deities, offering bonalu to appease them and ward off the plague. Historians trace the beginnings of the Bonam festival in Hyderabad to 1675, during the reign of Labul Hassan Qutb Shah (Tanisha), the ruler of Golconda. Aside from its cultural and spiritual significance, Bonalu holds practical relevance in preventing seasonal diseases.

As the monsoons usher in the rainy season, ailments such as malaria and typhoid become prevalent. Neem, known for its insect-repellent properties, assumes a vital role in disease prevention. Neem arches are placed in homes, and women carrying the bonalu offerings hold neem leaves, symbolizing protection and well-being.

This tradition extends to sprinkling yellow water, further reinforcing the belief in warding off illness. The bond between Bonalu and Hyderabad has thrived for decades, becoming an integral part of the city's cultural fabric. The festival encompasses various temples dedicated to village deities throughout Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad).

The ceremonies commence at the illustrious Jagadamba Mahakali Temple in Golconda, followed by the Ujjain Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, and culminate in the presence of Simhavahini Mahakali Ammavari in Laldarwaja. The uniqueness of these three temples lies in their historical and spiritual significance.

At the Jagadamba Mahakali Temple, the goddess reveals herself to devotees in a stone cave within the walls of Golconda Qilla, providing a tangible connection to history. The Bonalu festival commences here in the month of Ashadham, as worshippers believe that offering bonalu to this embodiment of divine power, Jagdamba Mahankali, fulfills their desires and ensures year-long happiness.

The temple's name, Gollakonda, traces its roots to the Kakatiya dynasty, who constructed a small shrine after discovering the idol. The Ujjain Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad reveres the goddess as a four-armed deity carrying a drum, sword, Shulam (trident), and amrita pot. Devotees flock to this temple, firmly believing that their desires will be granted by this powerful form of Shakti.

The temple owes its name to the devotee Appiah, who, while serving in the military in Ujjain, promised to construct a temple in his hometown if the goddess helped alleviate the devastating cholera outbreak. Upon returning, Appiah erected a small temple and enshrined the wooden idol. However, during subsequent excavations, the statue of Manikyalamma Devi was discovered, leading to the coexistence of both deities within the temple's precincts.

The grand finale of the Bonalu festival unfolds at the Lal Darwaza, where Goddess Mahankali is revered as Adiparashakti, the ultimate source of power and solace for her devotees. Legend has it that during the turbulent times of an overflowing Moosi river, King Nizam sought the goddess's blessings and expressed his gratitude by leaving silk clothes and gifts in the water.

Every year, over a million devotees from far and wide gather to witness and partake in this awe-inspiring festival. Bonalu, with its ancient roots and captivating traditions, remains a testament to the cultural vibrancy and spiritual fervor that permeates through the city of Hyderabad. It stands as a celebration of heritage, devotion, and collective unity, offering solace, protection, and a renewed sense of hope to its participants.

Traffic advisory: Meanwhile Hyderabad Traffic Police has said that in view of Golconda Bonalu Celebrations-2023, a large number of devotees are expected to attend the celebrations from all over the city of Hyderabad and surrounding areas on the Pooja dates from 8 AM to 11 PM. Heavy traffic congestion is expected at three routes leading to Golconda Fort, Traffic Police said.

The three routes are Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort (via) Makkai Darwaza, Langar House to Golconda Fort (via) Fathe Darwaza and Seven Tombs, Golconda to Golconda Fort (via) Banjara Darwaza. In view of the above, the commuters using above roads have been advised to take alternate routes in order to avoid inconvenience on the Pooja days.

Parking arrangements: The Traffic Police has also arranged parking arrangements for the convenience of the devotees attending Bonalu celebrations at Golconda fort. The devotees coming from Ramdevguda side towards Golconda Fort via Makkai Darwaza are requested to park their two wheeler vehicles from Ashoorkhana to Military Sentry point, whereas the four wheelers shall park at Ashoorkhana Parking Place and Militarty Ground Opp. AOC Center Ramdevguda.

The Devotees coming from Langar House towards Golconda Fort are requested to park their Two and three wheelers vehicles in HUDA Park, whereas four wheeler vehicles should proceed through Fathe Darwaza by taking right turn of Al-Rahman Medical Hall and they should park their vehicles at Owaisi Ground or Foot Ball/Boys Ground.

The devotees coming from Shaikpet, Seven Tombs towards Golconda Fort are requested to park their Two and three wheeler vehicles at Priyadarshini School, Area Hospital and Bus stop near Golconda fort, whereas four wheeler vehicles shall proceed from Banjara Darwaza by taking left turn towards Golconda Police Station road and park their vehicles at Owaisi Ground or Foot Ball/Boys Ground.

The devotees are requested to park their vehicles at designated parking places only and maintain line system at parking places and the commuters are also requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations. In case any emergency in travel, the devotees have been asked to call traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance to avoid traffic congestion and co-operate with traffic police.