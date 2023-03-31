Hyderabad : Police on Friday detained Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila along with scores of party workers during a protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office in Hyderabad against the question paper leak in the recruitment exam for Assistant Engineer posts held by the commission.

Visuals were seen of the Telangana Police detaining the YSRTP along with many of her party workers. The protesters were later shifted to the police station. Sharmila along with her party workers were protesting against the recent question paper leak and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. Talking to the media on the occasion, Sharmila while being taken away by the police said that hundreds of policemen were deployed outside her house to prevent to take out the protest.

She said that the YSR government in Telangana had issued “lookout notices” against her as if she was a criminal. The YSRTP president alleged that the YSR government was hushing up the paper leak case and an attempt was being made to protect big fish in the case. The recent paper leak in the recruitment examination for Assisant Engineer (Civil) posts held by the TSPSC has put the YSR government in the dock.

The opposition BJP and YSRTP have launched an offensive against the ruling party trying to corner it over the matter. Police have arrested 15 people in the paper leak case. The YSR government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Pertinently, the KCR government had cancelled the exam following the paper leak besides also postponing the exams for the posts of veterinary assistant surgeon, scheduled on March 15 and 16.

Earlier, police had detained Sharmila during her protest while alleging irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari river in Bhupalpally district of the state.