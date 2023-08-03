TELANGANA YOUTH DIES BY SUICIDE AS PARENTS STOP HIM PLAYING PUBG ON MOBILE

Karimnagar (Telangana): A youth ended his life when his parents stopped him from playing PUBG on his mobile. The shocking incident happened in Telangana's Karimnagar district. The deceased was issued warnings by his parents on several occasions to focus on his studies instead of playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

Peeved over this, the youth died by suicide. The tragic incident took place in Rukmapur in Karimnagar district in the state. After completing the undergraduate (Intermediate course), deceased Ramesh had taken admission in an engineering college near Karimnagar. Since the classes did not start at college, hence Ramesh was staying at home. He was addicted to playing PUBG games on his smartphone. On Wednesday, when his father saw him playing PUBG on his mobile phone, his father issued a warning to him.

When Ramesh's father Anjaiyah had gone to his farmland, he took an extreme step. When neighbours came to know about the incident, Ramesh was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Also read: Student from UP's Rampur dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota; cops launch investigation