TELANGANA WOMAN DIES THREE DAYS AFTER GIVING BIRTH TO A BABY BOY DUE DOCTOR SUSPENDED

Atchampet: A woman died due to the negligence of a government hospital doctor, following which the doctor was suspended.

A 27-year-old pregnant Ramawat Roja from Darshangadthanda under Atchampet municipality was admitted to the government hospital in the town for delivery on August 15. One Dr. Krishna operated on her and she gave birth to a baby boy. She was sent home after three days of observation.

After going home, the woman started bleeding a little. On Tuesday, as the problem worsened, she was again brought to the government hospital and advised to go to a private hospital. After she visited the private hospital, she was referred to a bigger hospital in Hyderabad. Later, Roja was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and died on Tuesday night.

The victim's family members wrote to Atchampet officials on Wednesday alleging that the woman died due to severe bleeding as Dr Krishna, who performed the surgery, left 'cotton' in the woman's stomach. They demanded strict action against the doctor. Government Whip Guvwala Balaraju assured that he would take care of the victim's family and assured the kin that the doctor would not be sparred.

Senior Inspector Govardhan said that a case was registered based on the complaint of Roja's husband Rikya. State Medical Policy Commissioner Dr. Ajay Kumar said that Dr. Krishna, the government hospital doctor, who was responsible for the woman's death, has been suspended. According to the orders of the Minister of Health Harish Rao, the Commissioner conducted an inquiry at the hospital.

