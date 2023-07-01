Sircilla (Telangana) : The life of a woman who opted for inter-religious love marriage defying her parents and elders ended in tragedy. After getting married, her husband started abusing and harassing for dowry. Unable to bear it, the woman identified as Rajitha (30) killed her three children who were below ten years and herself died by suicide.

The tragedy that took place on Friday in Kodurupaka, Boinapally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district left the villagers in tears. According to the relatives of the deceased, Rajitha alias Nesha (30) from Rudravara of Vemulawada mandal used to go to Karimnagar to learn computer course. There she was an acquaintance with Muhammad Ali, a banana seller from Subhashnagar.

Soon friendship turned into love. Both families did not approve their marriage. Ten years ago, Rajita left home and married Ali. They have two sons Mohammad Ayansh (7) and Usman Mohammad (14 months) and a daughter Ashrazabin (5). A few days after the marriage, Ali started harassing Rajitha for dowry. She filed a complaint at the Vemulawada police station. Ali then negotiated a compromise in the Lok Adalat, promising to change his behavior.

Later, Ali got into a fight with Rajitha's family members for dowry and dropped his wife and three children at her mother's house in Rudravaram on the 27th of June. Parents Raja Narsu and Lakshmi told Rajitha to go to her husband and dropped her at the bus stop the next day in Rudrangi. Later they went to Vemulawada police station to complain that their daughter Rajitha was being harassed by her husband. They returned to Rudravaram when the police said they would settle this matter after Bakrid.

On Friday, the bodies of Rajitha and her three children were found in the Mid Manair reservoir next to the Kodurupaka national highway and the locals informed the police. Vemulawada town police officials reached the spot. Based on the address and phone number found in the bag on the shore, Rajitha's husband Ali and her brother were informed.

With the help of locals, the dead bodies were taken out and taken to Sircilla Hospital for post-mortem. SI Mahender revealed that a case was registered on the complaint of Rajitha's younger brother Ranjit. It has been stated in the complaint that Rajitha committed suicide due to harassment for dowry.