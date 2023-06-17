Hyderabad: Telangana University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dachepalli Ravinder was caught red-handed after he allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the promoter of an educational institution. The incident was confirmed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday. The "bribe amount" of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the almirah located in the bedroom of the VC's residence.

"Therefore, the accused officer Sri Dachepalli Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Telangana University, Nizamabad, will be arrested and produced before the Principal Sessions Judge for SPE and ACB cases court at Hyderabad," stated the ACB. The case is under investigation, it added.

Recently, the Vice-Chancellor and the executive committee of the varsity were at loggerheads over the appointment of the Registrar to Telangana University. ACB DSP Sudarshan Reddy said that he was caught while accepting a bribe from a person named Dasari Shankar for setting up an examination centre in Bhingal in the Nizamabad district. Further searches were going on the residential premises of the VC.

The DSP said that they were procuring information about the previous vigilance raids on the VC's residence. "The grilling of the VC was yet to start. He will be produced before the court after the search was over," the DSP said.

Students, staffers and teachers were bursting crackers when they heard about VC, who was caught accepting bribes. Telangana University has been at the centre of controversy. The students have been facing hardships as the university is marred in corruption. Some of the employees and students of the university said that the academic environment would improve if a permanent VC was appointed. The administration of the university is being run by the officiating VC for the past twenty-two months.