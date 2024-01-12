TELANGANA TO HOST INTERNATIONAL KITE SWEET FESTIVAL IN HYDERABAD FROM JAN 13 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will be organising the "International Kite and Sweet Festival," from January 13 to 15 at the Parade Grounds here, an official release said on Friday. It is an exciting 3-day festival celebrated with fun and fervour which coincides with Makara Sankranti, the harvest festival. The festival brings together regional arts, crafts, cuisine and an array of national and international kites, it said.

"During Sankranti Festival, kite flying is the tradition in the Telangana region and varieties of kites will be flown in the sky by people of all age groups and also traditional rangoli with 'Gobbemma' (small balls of cow dung decorated with colours and flowers) will be displayed across the state. Various sweets and snacks will also be prepared during the festival," it said.