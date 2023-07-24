Hyderabad (Telangana) : Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) system, which symbolises the feudal structure, is all set to be completely abolished in Telangana. The VRAs, who are known by different names like Neerati, Maskuru , Lushkar and Shakasindhi, will now slide into history with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao taking the decision to do away with the system.

KCR has announced that the staff working as VRAs across the state will be regularised in the supernumerary posts in the Revenue department. Taking into consideration the recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub Committee, the available stipulated rules and qualifications, he said that all the VRA staff will be adjusted accordingly in Municipal Administration, Mission Bhagiratha, Irrigation wing, among others.

They will be appointed as permanent government staff. The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to issue orders in this regard. A total of 20,555 VRAs are working across the state. Some of them are illiterates, some have passed seventh standard, tenth standard, intermediate and a few completed degree and higher studies. The government will determine the job categories based on their educational qualification. They will be appointed in the respective departments as per the rules.

Those who have completed higher studies and are eligible for promotions, will be appointed in the suitable posts. The Chief Minister decided to provide government jobs to the kin of VRAs who are above 61 years under compassionate appointments. The CM also announced that government jobs will also be given to one of the family members of VRAs who died before 61 years while performing duties for any reason after 2nd June 2014.

The VRA JAC leaders have been requested to compile the details of the deceased VRA's family members and their educational qualifications at the earliest . They will be adjusted in the government jobs in the respective departments based on their qualifications and the rules. KCR emphasised that governments should take decisions in tune with the people's needs and social evolution. It is the responsibility of the governments to provide job security to government employees working in the sectors which fade out from time to time.

The Chief Minister explained that the government adopted a policy and hence the VRA system is being abolished. He held a high-level review meeting on the regularisation, adjustment and stabilisation of VRAs in the state. The chief minister praised the self-sacrificing service of the VRAs who have been doing social service for generations. In today's situation, the VRAs system lost its relevance. The VRAs will be given supernumerary posts in the Revenue department and they will be hired as government employees on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, the VRA JAC leaders thanked CM KCR for appointing them as permanent employees and enhanced their self-respect. (IANS)