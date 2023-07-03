Nizamabad (Telangana) : It was pitch dark, inside dense forest, traffic noise now and then. After the accident, the father lay motionless. Not knowing what had happened, the three-year-old boy cried for long and fell asleep next to his father's dead body there. This heartbreaking incident took place at Vengalpadu in the Indalwai mandal of Nizamabad district, Telangana.

The incident surfaced upon enquiries made during the visit of MLA Bajireddy Govardhan to the victim's family on Sunday. According to the residents and the victim's family members, Malavath Reddy (34), a resident of the village, along with his three-year-old son Nitin, went to his relatives' house in Kamareddy district on the morning of June 21.

While returning on the two-wheeler at night, the vehicle hit a barricade on the side of National Highway No 44 in the Daggi forest area of Sadashivnagar Mandal. Both the father and son fell on the side of the road. The father died on the spot due to a severe head injury. Unaware of this, the boy tried to wake up his father but to no avail. The boy went on wailing until he fell asleep adjacent to his father's dead body.

Also Read : Old man paraded with blackened face, garland of shoes at Jharkhand's Koderma

The priest, who came to the nearby temple yesterday morning, passed that way. He noticed the accident and gave information to the villagers. The Sadashivnagar police registered a case and are investigating. MLA Govardhan promised to provide financial assistance to the victim's family.