TELANGANA TEACHER ARRESTED OVER ALLEGED SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF GIRL STUDENTS IN SANGAREDDY

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a Physical Education Teacher (PET) at a school in Sangareddy district of Telangana allegedly threatened girl students to push them from the top of the school building if they did not kiss him, officials said. Authorities have suspended the accused teacher along with the Headmaster even as the locals thrashed the PET, who has been arrested over the allegations.

Local sources said that the accused PET Sangram of a local high school in Sirgapur area of Sangareddy district took three female students separately to the school building in the last week of March 2023. There, the accused threatened them to push down from the building if they did not kiss him, the girls alleged.

The girls, who have abandoned the school of late, told their parents they somehow escaped from the PET by running from there. As the school reopened after the summer vacation recently, the three girls have been keeping away fearing repercussions from the PET. The girls while narratign their ordeal to their parents, said that they were afraid of the PET.

Enraged by the PET's alleged misbehaviour with their daughters, their parents rushed to the school on Friday along with the villagers and confronted the accused PET and the school management. The parents along with the villagers thrashed the PET and handed him over to the police. Gurunath, the headmaster, was was also attacked for his objectionable comments.

Besides, home guard Pratap Singh,was also thrashed by the locals for his objectionable comments against the victims. DEO Venkateshwarlu and Kangti CI Rajasekhar from the local school education department administration rushed to the spot and pacified the parents. Orders were issued on the spot suspending PET and the HM.

The CI said that a POCSO case will be registered against the PET and action will be taken against the home guard.