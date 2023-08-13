TELANGANA SPORTS OFFICIAL SUSPENDED OVER ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF GIRLS IN HAKIMPET SPORTS SCHOOL

Hakimpet: A senior official of Telangana State Sports School in Hakimpet here, who is facing allegations of sexually harassing some girl students of the institute, was on Sunday placed under suspension by the state government.

Reacting to a news today about the allegations of the sexual harassment of girls by the Telangana State Sports School official, state Minister for Sports and Youth Services V Srinivas Goud told reporters that the official Harikrishna has been suspended. The minister also announced the setting up of a five-member committee to enquire into the matter.

"An inquiry has been ordered and further action will be taken up based on its report," Goud said. BRS MLC K Kavitha reacted on the issue and requested the minister in a post on Twitter, to initiate necessary action against the official facing the allegations and to ensure justice for the victims. She also sought a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the official denied the allegations against him and called them false. The inquiry committee reached the school and asked the students about the harassment. District Children's Welfare Officer and RDO were on the team. Coaches and wardens were also questioned by the officials. The school provides free education, coaching, and boarding among other facilities to students and currently coaches them in 11 disciplines including archery, football, and gymnastics.

