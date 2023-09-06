Challapally (Andhra Pradesh): He is from Andhra Pradesh. She belongs to faraway Taiwan. Extreme opposite geography and cultural boundaries have never been a hurdle for lovebirds, who tied knots in state's Challapally bringing fruition to their love, which transcended geographical and cultural contours.

The young man, who went to Taiwan for work, fell in love with a young woman there. The elders of both families agreed to their marriage which took place in a traditional manner. The love story of Vemuri Sai Dinakar, who is from Challapally of Krishna district and was struck by a cupid far from his home and hearth in Hsinchu City of Taiwan, where he is posted as a software engineer, is nothing short f of a fairytale stuff. There he fell in love with Yuting Liu, a physiotherapist.

Dinakar, son of Vemuri Kishore, a medical shop owner in Challapally, approached his father, who consented to the proposal. Sai Dinakar's father Vemuri Kishore and Yuting Liu's father Yisheng Liu agreed to the communion. Family members worked out a plan and Liu's family members arrived in India for the discussion. The date was fixed and the wedding took place at Dwarka Tirumala and the reception was held in Ghantasala Mandal, Devarakota.