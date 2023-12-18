TELANGANA SIX MEMBERS OF A FAMILY MURDERED IN NIZAMABAD DISTRICT

Nizamabad (Telangana): A terrible incident came to light in Nizamabad district. Six members of the same family were killed, police sources said on Monday. The accused brutally killed all of them separately within a week for property.

It is understood that six people were murdered within a week from December 9. "The accused Prashanth first killed a man named Prasad for property, buried his body beside the highway at Ditchpally. Later the accused went to Prasad's house and killed his wife saying that Prasad was in police custody. Later he threw her dead body into the Godavari River at Basara," police sources added.

According to police sources, then Prashanth killed Prasad's sister saying that Prasad and his wife had been detained by the police and then killed Prasad's two children and threw them into the canal at Pochampad Son Bridge.

"He then killed Prasad's another sister was killed and burnt her in Sadashivanagar," they added. Locals who found the burnt body informed the police.