TELANGANA SHOP OWNER 3 OTHERS KIDNAP GST OFFICIALS DETAINED

Hyderabad: Two CGST officials were kidnapped by a shop owner and his men after they went to take punitive action against the latter for his failure to pay GST.

Central GST Intelligence Department officials, Mani Sharma and Anand, went to seize a shop at Krishna Nagar. At that time, three people who came in a car along with the shop owner, kidnapped them.

Mani Sharma, who was in the car, informed the higher officials about their plight. Cops took action soon after they were informed about the crime. Police tracked locations of GST officials on cell phones and accused persons were caught within an hour. In this case, all four accused have been taken into custody.

"We received a complaint at 10:30 am this morning that central GST officers have been kidnapped. Mani Sharma, and Anand went to inspect the scrap and welding shop in Krishnanagar today as part of inspections related to fake GST cases. At that time, the owners of the scrap godown seized their ID cards. Later, they were picked up in a vehicle and taken away. They assaulted both officers and demanded Rs.5 lakh. Mani Sharma immediately informed the higher authorities about the ransom demand. They immediately informed the police. We were alerted and tracked vehicles 4 km from the incident site. We tracked location of the kidnappers' vehicle and detained Firoz, Muzib, Imtiyaz, and one unknown person. Another accused named Qayyum is absconding and we are collecting complete details of the accused. We are investigating the case," said DCP Sai Sri.