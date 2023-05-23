Hyderabad : Learning from life's hard lessons, a Telangana youth boldly faced the challenges and went on to become a Google Local Guide. Nagarjuna Vankayalapati entered more than 64,500 locations on Google Maps with the aim that no one should suffer like him. He got the rare honour - Google location badge pin - becoming the second person in the world to get it.

These days, people depend on Google Maps wherever they go in a new area or city or town. Nagarjuna is working to solve those problems and is using the experience he faced 12 years ago to prevent such problems to others. The young B.Tech graduate from Chilukur in the Suryapet district stayed back in his hometown and created employment opportunities.

Besides taking up electrical contract works, he is also doing digital surveys of farmers' lands. Nagarjuna developed a good understanding of Google Maps. He has included entries of locations in Thailand as well as India. In March 2010, he had to go to Paderu village in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh for electrical work. The location was shown wrongly while going through Google map navigation and had to face severe difficulties one night.

As it was a Naxal-affected area, he spent his time in agony. Then he sent an email about the mistake to Google, thinking that no one else should face any problem like him. The company responded positively. Apologizing for the mistake, asked for suggestions and advice to correct the mistake but also invited him to work together. Since then, he has started correcting mistakes and entering locations on Google Maps.

He started from his house. He entered his name, house, street, and phone number on Google Maps. As they gave good results, he moved forward with more enthusiasm. Every place he goes for a land digital survey and electrical work as per his profession, he enters those areas in Maps. He not only got the attention of Google but also received appreciation as he helped in his part by identifying and correcting the wrong locations.

He travelled to many states across the country including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in more than a decade. He also visited Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kargil, Ladakh, and other places. He entered all details. How far is it from one place to another place? How far is the petrol station? Name of guest house or hotel for night stay, distance? Where is the shop for a car or motorcycle puncture? He also included such things.

Chenab is the highest railway bridge in the world. It plays a vital role in connecting the Kashmir valley with other parts of the country. He entered Chenab Railway Bridge in Google Maps. Includes locations of famous tourist spots, shrines, cities, and towns in Delhi including India Gate. He also recorded the famous towns and places of pilgrimage in Thailand. He is uploading some photos in 360 degrees. He has uploaded a total of 13,766 photos so far. Nagarjuna revealed that if given an opportunity by the Centre, he would render his services in the development of the Indian map.

So far, he has worked hard in 312 cities and towns, 1426 places, 110 trips, and 416 days across the country. Nagarjuna, which has received 1.2 crore views so far, is doing 99 per cent accurate digital land surveys, taking 360-degree photographs and uploading them to Google. Given the shift from GPS to VPS, he is offering his services to satellite systems in India to serve his motherland.