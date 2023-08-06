TELANGANA REVOLUTIONARY POET AND POPULAR FOLK SINGER GADDAR PASSES AWAY IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Popular folk singer and former Maoist ideologue Gaddar passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Vimala, two sons Surya and Chandra and a daughter Vennela.

Gummadi Vithal Rao alias Gaddar was known as a popular balladeer who inspired crores of people. He was suffering from heart disease for some time and was admitted to the hospital in Ameerpet a few days ago following a cardiac arrest. After Gaddar's death, his relatives, celebrities and fans are flocking to his residence in Bhudevi Nagar in Secunderabad. His demise has cast a shadow of sadness in Bhudevi Nagar.

Gaddar underwent bypass surgery on August 3 but his past records of lung and urinary tract infection along with age-related problems deteriorated his condition and he breathed his last at 3 pm, a bulletin from Apollo Spectra Hospitals said.

Born in 1949 in Tupran town, Gaddar completed his education in Nizamabad and Hyderabad and then joined the Canara Bank in 1975. He is one of the founders of Jan Natya Mandal, a cultural outfit of the People's War Group of Naxalites that later converted into the Communist Party of India (Maoists).

Along with raising his voice on public issues, his songs were a source of inspiration for many. He played a vital role in the Telangana movement with his songs.

In 1987, Gaddar tirelessly fought against the killings of Dalits in Karachendu. He strongly opposed fake encounters. Also, an assassination attempt was also made on him on April 6, 1997. Songs namely 'Amma Telanganama' and 'Podusanya Poddumeeda' gave momentum to the movements.

Gaddar, who appeared on the silver screen in the movie 'Mabhoomi', won the Nandi Award for the song 'Nee Padam Mea Puttumacchanai Chellema..'. However, the award was rejected.