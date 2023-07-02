Khammam (Telangana) : Everything is ready for Telangana Janagarjana Sabha under the leadership of Congress at Khammam. Congress former MP Rahul Gandhi will be the chief guest at the grand public meeting to be held today evening. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy along with some senior leaders are joining Congress.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's People's March padayatra comes to an end today. The party leaders expect that the state Congress will get a new lease of life through this meeting. The leaders of the party are trying to bring workers and people from 10 assembly constituencies in Khammam and Bhadradri districts as well as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu districts.

The venue is being developed on a grand scale in an open space of about 50 acres. A 50 feet LED screen is being installed at the back of the stage. Huge cut-outs of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were arranged on both sides of the stage along with two huge LED screens.

About 15 LED screens are being installed around the hall premises. Over 200 people will sit on the stage. Hoardings of party chiefs and huge flexi around the assembly premises are impressive.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Gannavaram (Vijayawada) airport at 4.40 pm on Sunday on a special flight from Delhi. From there, he will come to Khammam by helicopter. He will honor Bhatti Vikramarka who completed the Padayatra across the state. Ponguleti will be invited to the Congress party by wearing a party scarf.

Some other important leaders from different districts will also join at the same dias. Andhra Pradesh State Congress President Gidugu Rudra Raju said in a statement that Rahul Gandhi will reach Gannavaram Airport by road at 8.30 pm after the meeting

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy accused BRS of creating obstacles for the Janagarjana Sabha. He spoke to reporters at his residence in Khammam on Saturday. He said that they have spent around Rs 2 crores and rented RTC buses, but they are not being made available. He complained that vehicles were being blocked and drinking water was blocked and electricity was being cut off.