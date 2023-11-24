TELANGANA POLLS WE WILL SEND THEM TO JAIL WHEN WE COME TO POWER IN TELANGANA SAYS BJP LEADER AND UNION MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH

Medchal (Telangana): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that those involved in corruption will be sent to jail if the BJP government comes to power in Telangana. The state Assembly election is scheduled to be held on 30 November 2023.

As part of the election campaign, Rajnath Singh attended his party's 'victory resolution meeting' organised at Rampally in Keesara Mandal of Medchal district. BJP candidate Enugu Sudarshan Reddy, district leaders, activists and a large number of people attended the meeting.

"This time we will establish a BJP government in Telangana. In ten years, Chief Minister KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) has made many promises to the people. But none of them have been fulfilled. We have developed Gujarat as a model in the country for 27 years. Are you questioning KCR why Telangana has not been developed? KCR family is involved in corruption. BJP works against the family rule when it comes to power," Rajnath said while addressing the meeting.

"From (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, there is not a single stain of corruption on BJP governments and leaders. The government of India, which promised to give jobs to domestic workers were cheated and papers were leaked", Singh said.

The senior BJP leader, who is also the deputy leader of the House in the Lok Sabha, criticized the KCR-led government for not giving three acres of land to Dalits.

Stating that Telangana is close to PM Modi's heart and he wants the state to be developed on the lines of BJP-ruled states, Singh said Modi had recently inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in the state.

"We cannot tolerate the step-motherly treatment Telangana is getting, and that's why our (Central) government took up several projects in Telangana, including in the health sector," he added.

Stating that the BJP has a vision, mission and passion for development, Singh appealed to the people to support the party in the polls. The union minister also alleged that the BRS and AIMIM view terrorism with a religious lens.

He said everyone needs to be alert against terror and the BJP would eliminate terrorism. Singh, also a former BJP chief, also highlighted his party's promises in its Telangana election manifesto, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, making an OBC person the Chief Minister and abolishing religion-based reservation.