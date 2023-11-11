Telangana polls: Majority candidates are millionaires, 50 have assets over Rs 50 crore
Published: 12 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Most of the candidates fielded by the major political parties in Telangana for the upcoming Assembly elections, are millionaires. Among those in the fray include a few corporates. Their affidavits reveal that they have assets worth crores of rupees.
Considering the total assets owned by their candidates, Congress comes first with G Vivek from Chennuru having the highest assets worth Rs 606.67 crore. Others will more than Rs 400 crore assets are K Rajagopal Reddy from Munugodu, who has assets of Rs 458.39 crore and P Srinivas Reddy from Paleru with Rs 433.93 crore.
From BRS, the candidate having highest assets is P Shekhar Reddy, who has been fielded from Bhuvagiri. He has declared Rs 227.51 crore assets. BJP candidate from Serilingampally M. Ravikumar has Rs 166.93 crore assets, highest in the party.
Nearly 50 candidates contesting the polls have assets of more than Rs 50 crore each. The assets are as per the current market rates and if the actual prices are considered then the amount would be much higher.
A lion's share of the assets of some of the candidates are in the names of their spouses. Some candidates on the other hand have declared that they have no vehicles or houses in their name.
PCC president Revanth Reddy, who is contesting from Kodangal and Kamareddy, has the highest number of 89 cases against him, while Goshamahal BJP candidate Rajasingh has 75 cases. Compared to the previous election, the number of cases against some members of the ruling party have been reduced this time.
BRS
Name of Candidate Constituency Assets (in Cr)
|P. Shekhar Reddy
|Bhuvanagiri
|227.51
|B. Ganesh
|Nizamabad Urban
|197.40
|K. Prabhakar
|Dubbaka
|124.24
|Janardhan Reddy
|NagarKurnool
|112.33
|Rajender Reddy
|Narayana Peta
|111.42
|M. Rajasekhar
|Malkajigiri
|97.00
|Mallareddy
|Medchal
|95.94
|K. Upender Reddy
|Paleru
|89.57
|B. Lakshma Reddy
|Uppal
|85.75
|A. Gandhi
|Serilingampally
|85.14
BJP
Name of Candidate Constituency Assets (in Cr)
|M. Ravikumar
|Serilingampally
|166.93
|D. Arvind
|Korutla
|107.43
|Etela Rajender
|Huzurabad
|53.94
|M. Shasidhar Reddy
|Sanath Nagar
|51.14
|K. Venkataramana Reddy
|Kamareddy
|49.71
|V. Raghunatha Rao
|Manchiryala
|48.18
|B. Subhash Reddy
|Yellareddy
|42.55
|P. Kaliprasad Rao
|Parakala
|39.88
|V. Mohan Reddy
|Bodhan
|38.68
|Nivedita
|Nagarjunasagar
|34.95
Congress
Name of Candidate Constituency Assets (in Cr)
|G. Vivek
|Chennuru
|606.67
|K. Rajagopal Reddy
|Munugodu
|458.39
|P. Srinivasa Reddy
|Paleru
|433.93
|G. Vinod
|Bellampally
|197.12
|V. Jagdeeswar Goud
|Serilingampally
|124.49
|M. Sunil Kumar
|Balkonda
|104. 13
|P. Sudarshan Reddy
|Bodhan
|102.20
|K. Hanmantha Reddy
|Kuthbullapur
|95.34
|M. Ranga Reddy
|Ibrahimpatnam
|83.78
|K. Madanmohan Rao
|Ellareddy
|71.94